Why 4th of July Fireworks Might Be Canceled Again This Year

Image Credit: picture alliance/picture alliance/GettyImages

Now that the country is (kind of) back to normal, many Americans are looking forward to enjoying the traditions and gatherings we missed in 2020. This includes fireworks shows on July 4, which were canceled in many cities last year due to social gathering restrictions. However, as it turns out, this year's fireworks shows might also be a flop — but for a different reason.

According to NBC News, the country is currently experiencing a fireworks shortage. This is due to last year's surge in firework sales, as folks ran out and bought supplies for their own shows when cities cancelled holiday festivities. In fact, for some firework sellers, sales increased by a whopping 200% to 300% last year.

In turn, the supply chain took a hit, causing the availability of fireworks this year to drop roughly 30%. All that said, Independence Day fireworks might be limited again this year, but of course, this will vary by region. Check with your local media to see if fireworks are on the agenda. If not, there's always the option of watching a livestream from the comfort of your home.

If you want to host an at-home fireworks show — and if you're able to actually find them — take note of your local laws and follow these fireworks safety guidelines by the National Safety Council. These tips will help you protect your home and family, as well as the environment. While you're at it, consider any animals and veterans nearby who might be sensitive to the sound of fireworks. Be a good neighbor, friends!