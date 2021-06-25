The Tile Shop Added Chic New Colorways to the Laura Ashley Collection

Calling all Laura Ashley and pattern lovers — wait ​tile​ you hear about this. The Tile Shop just added three new colorways to its Laura Ashley collection .

The new hues were "inspired by historic prints from the Laura Ashley archive," according to The Tile Shop. They were designed for walls and floors, perfect for adding an eye-catching accent infused with British design. The laidback, calming color palette makes it versatile across a range of decor styles. And if you really love the aesthetic, you can always shop the rest of Laura Ashley's home collection on its site.