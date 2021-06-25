The Tile Shop Added Chic New Colorways to the Laura Ashley Collection

By Eva Recinos June 25, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Calling all Laura Ashley and pattern lovers — wait ​tile​ you hear about this. The Tile Shop just added three new colorways to its Laura Ashley collection.

Advertisement

The new hues were "inspired by historic prints from the Laura Ashley archive," according to The Tile Shop. They were designed for walls and floors, perfect for adding an eye-catching accent infused with British design. The laidback, calming color palette makes it versatile across a range of decor styles. And if you really love the aesthetic, you can always shop the rest of Laura Ashley's home collection on its site.

Each pattern tile comes in a 13x13 size and retails for $10.99 per square foot. Check out the new additions below and browse the full Laura Ashley collection here.

1. Laura Ashley Mr. Jones Midnight Matte Porcelain Wall and Floor Tile, $10.99 per square foot

2. Laura Ashley Wicker Sea Spray Matte Porcelain Wall and Floor Tile, $10.99 per square foot

3. Laura Ashley Wicker Pale Slate Porcelain Wall and Floor Tile, $10.99 per square foot

Advertisement

Eva Recinos

Eva Recinos

Eva Recinos is an associate editor at Hunker. You can reach her at eva@hunker.com

View Work
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy