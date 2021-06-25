The Tile Shop Added Chic New Colorways to the Laura Ashley Collection

Calling all Laura Ashley and pattern lovers — wait tile you hear about this. The Tile Shop just added three new colorways to its Laura Ashley collection.
The new hues were "inspired by historic prints from the Laura Ashley archive," according to The Tile Shop. They were designed for walls and floors, perfect for adding an eye-catching accent infused with British design. The laidback, calming color palette makes it versatile across a range of decor styles. And if you really love the aesthetic, you can always shop the rest of Laura Ashley's home collection on its site.
Each pattern tile comes in a 13x13 size and retails for $10.99 per square foot. Check out the new additions below and browse the full Laura Ashley collection here.
Eva Recinos is an associate editor at Hunker. You can reach her at eva@hunker.com