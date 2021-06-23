Pinterest's New Shop Edit Highlights Women and BIPOC-Owned Businesses

By Eva Recinos June 23, 2021
Whether you're shopping for your next beach trip or happy hour at home, we're always in favor of finding your essentials at small businesses. Today, Pinterest released a new shop edit in collaboration with American Express to highlight women- and BIPOC-owned businesses.

"The American Express Pinterest Shop features a selection of inspiring small businesses with a focus on crucial pieces we all need as we reenter society," the page description states. "The reality is that small businesses have been hit hard during the pandemic and could use the extra support now more than ever."

This is the sixth curated selection that Pinterest released to help you find that special shopping pick. From skin care to decor, there's plenty to choose from. Naturally, we're interested in all things home-related; here are some our fave products from the edit.

1. Misha Kahn Suck It Up Glass Straws, $28

2. Naked Bar Artisan Soap Sample, Grapefruit Rose, $4

3. Harlem Candle Co. Candle Lover Trio, $125

4. Aelfie Doodle Sheet Set, Green, Queen, $144

5. East Fork French Flatware, Ivory, $90

6. Hudson Wilder Lotta White Jade Handle Coffee/Tea Cup, $18

