These Are the Biggest Backyard Trends of 2021, According to Yelp

Summer is here, and that means summer entertaining is, too! After a year in relative isolation, we're all eager to have backyard BBQs or sunset drinks with friends this season. Looking to zhuzh up your outdoor space for your fêtes? Yelp has you covered with its new backyard trends report, unveiled today with the help of star designer Jeremiah Brent.

"To put it simply: we've never been more ready for summer. Over this past year, our outdoor spaces have truly become our haven," Brent said in a statement. "Through a little bit of intentionality and connections to the right resources, there are so many beautiful ways to transform your backyard into a timeless escape for your family."

Here are the top seven backyard trends of 2021, according to Yelp.

1. Elevated Al Fresco Entertaining

Forget the old charcoal grill. It's all about over-the-top backyard amenities. Yelp reports a 193% increase in searches for "outdoor pizza ovens" and a 90% increase for "BBQ island" from March 2020 to March 2021.

2. Outdoor Living Rooms

"I'm a huge advocate of bringing the outdoors in and the indoors out," said Brent. "To create the feeling of a true outdoor living room, try carrying your indoor flooring out to your patio. Antique checkered flooring is our classic approach." You can also consider using an outdoor rug to tie a patio space together more cohesively; Yelp also noted that searches for fire tables (similar to fire pits) increased by 76%.

3. Deck and Patio Additions

If you didn't have a deck or a patio before, it might be time to install one this summer. Yelp reports searches for "outdoor decks" have increased 373% year-over-year. One of the most popular types: a screened-in porch (searches for "screened porch" are up 236%).

4. Water Features

Perhaps unsurprisingly, pools are at the top of mind for summer entertaining. Yelp searches for "pool installation" increased 449% from March 2020 to March 2021 and 680% from March 2019 to March 2021. But people aren't necessarily looking to spend tens of thousands of dollars on indoor pools; stock tank pools are all the rage.

5. Easy, Rustic Landscaping

"This year, I'm seeing a shift from tightly packed planted flowers to landscaping that looks more organic, like wild hydrangeas and lavender," said Brent. "Olive trees in a backyard immediately transport me to the Spanish countryside, and installing an irrigation system can make sure they're getting the correct amount of water." Yelp reports a 103% increase in searches for drip irrigation systems.

6. Backyard Oasis

Though backyard entertaining is all the rage this summer, people want to enjoy a little privacy, too. Yelp saw a 317% increase in searches for "hedges" over the last year.

7. Reducing and Reusing

Water is precious, which is why many homeowners are looking to install artificial turf rather than plant grass — searches for the faux greenery are up 75% year-over-year. Upcycling is also a trend, with a growing interest in antique furniture (searches were up 30%).