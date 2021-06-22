Krispy Kreme's New Donut Was Designed for the Strawberry Supermoon

On Thursday, June 24, we will be able to witness the last supermoon of 2021. Also known as the Strawberry Supermoon — a name that comes from the Algonquin tribe, since now is the time when strawberries can be harvested — Krispy Kreme will be celebrating with a very special strawberry donut.

For one day only, you'll be able to delight over the new Strawberry Supermoon Donut at participating Krispy Kreme locations. It features a strawberry kreme interior, a strawberries and kreme icing exterior, and a graham cracker "moon dust" topping. It was designed to look like a very tasty moon.

According to NASA, "A supermoon occurs when the moon's orbit is closest (perigee) to Earth at the same time the moon is full." This causes the moon to look bigger and brighter than normal — hence the "super" part.

To celebrate this night-sky wonder with a sweet snack, head over to Krispy Kreme on June 24. You can even pre-order the donut here.

We can't wait to look up at the strawberry supermoon with a strawberry donut in hand.