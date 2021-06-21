You Can Stay in This Antoni Gaudí Home for the First Time Ever

You can find all kinds of whimsical, Insta-worthy stays on Airbnb but a new booking, announced today, is a truly historical find.
The site unveiled that for the first time ever, two lucky guests will be able to stay in Casa Vicens, designed by Antoni Gaudí, internationally renowned for projects like the Church of the Sagrada Familia.
"Guests who secure their booking will be greeted by their Host Emili, a member of the team that recently transformed Gaudí's first house into a house museum," the announcement explained.
According to the official website for the house (and museum project), Casa Vicens was actually Gaudí's first major commission. It was intended to serve as a "summer garden home" for a certain Manel Vicens i Montaner, "a stock and currency broker." Of course, it's important to acknowledge the different cultures that informed Gaudí's aesthetic, such as Islamic and Asian architecture.
In addition to staying at the visually complex space, guests will also indulge in a "Gaudí-inspired Michelin star menu in the dining room." Then, you'll get to wind down with a "delicious nightcap in 'the smoking room.'"
Booking officially opens on July 12 at 4 p.m. CST on airbnb.com/gaudi. If you don't plan on booking a stay though, this video is a great way to see the structure virtually.

