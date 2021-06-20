Costco Brought Back a Dessert Inspired by an Iconic Starbucks Drink

If there's one thing that makes us excited, it's when there are new or returning products at Costco. Aside from loving the retailer in general, we are always interested in seeing the unique products the brand stocks in its stores. Our latest discovery is no exception.

Advertisement

On the @costcobuys Instagram, it is revealed that Costco is selling a dessert that reminds us of an iconic Starbucks drink. It is the Emmi Caramel Macchiato Dessert, which features six caramel macchiato dessert cups for only $9.99. The best part? The cups are reusable!

"These are so good!" reads one comment. "And we totally kept all the cups and use them for espresso every day."

It appears that Costco started selling this item last summer, but it is back in action in 2021. According to Costcuisine, the dessert includes a tiramisu-like coffee mousse on the bottom, caramel in the middle, and a plain cream mousse on top. Yum, yum, yum!

Since these desserts are refrigerated, they can also make for a welcome cool treat on a hot summer day.