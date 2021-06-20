Have You Been Lucky Enough to Avoid the Most Popular Pest in Your State?

We all know what it's like to be hanging out at home, only to find a bug (or five) living rent-free in your space. How rude, right? While it's tempting to throw shade at every pest that invades your home, some might be more likely to show up than others. After all, different regions are prone to different pests, so it helps to know which ones are most common in your area.

To start, check out this handy infographic — created by Groundworks, a foundation services company — of the most popular pests by state. According to the chart, spiders are the most common in 13 states, including Colorado, Montana, and Wyoming.

Carpenter ants are in second place, reigning supreme in nine states. Termites and cockroaches are also on the list, claiming the title as the most popular pests in seven states each.

Perhaps the most terrifying pest on the list is scorpions, which are most widespread in Arizona and Utah. Can you imagine having an actual scorpion as a roommate? Yikes.

Needless to say, it's worth thinking about pest management regardless of where you live. According to Groundworks, one of the best ways to prevent pests is to fix cracks and other foundation issues. While you're at it, consult a pest control pro and waterproof your home to limit moisture.

See you never, creepy crawlies.