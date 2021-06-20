This Movie Theater Secret Guarantees Popcorn That's Evenly Buttered

A hack that guarantees evenly buttered popcorn every time you pay a visit to the movie theater? Yes, please! Thanks to @colleenlepp on TikTok, we now have this very trick at our disposal.

Typically, when you're at the movie theater, you're able to use a butter dispenser to flavor your popcorn. However, that dispenser tends to only cover the top portion of your popcorn container, leaving the popcorn at the bottom bland and unflavored.

Fortunately, @colleenlepp figured out how to get the butter to be dispensed throughout the container. By placing a straw in her popcorn and positioning it under the dispenser spout, she ensured that her popcorn would get coated no matter where it was in the container. Genius!

The only problem is that plastic straws aren't environmentally friendly. We thought of two ways to fix this. One, you can simply wipe off the straw with a napkin, wrap the straw in the napkin, and keep it in your bag for every time you head to the theater. Or, you can just bring a reusable straw, wipe it off at the theater, wash it at home, and repeat.

We can't wait to try this next time we're catching a flick.