Costco Is Adding This Helpful Checkout Service in More Stores

Shopping at Costco is always a fun experience — except for when it's time to check out. Usually, lines are long and it can take quite a bit of time for you to reach the front. Fortunately, it seems like Costco is hoping to fix this issue by adding more self-checkout stations to its stores.

ABC7 reports that 100 Costco warehouses in the U.S. had self-checkout systems in 2019, and that the brand planned to add 150 more by 2020. According to various Reddit posts, it would seem that Costco is living up to its promise. Plus, a spokesperson for the brand confirmed to Eat This, Not That! that Costco will continue adding more self-checkout registers in the future.

While you might see self checkouts at your local Costco sometime soon, what you won't be seeing is an express lane or item limits at registers. "We've found that most of our members purchase an average of sixteen items per visit, which would mean that, on average, the express aisle would be the least used of all our registers," the Costco website reads. "That's why we made the decision not to include express lanes—at least for now."

Here's hoping more self-checkout lanes means less time waiting in line!