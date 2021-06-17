This Site Is Like a More Curated Facebook Marketplace for Decor Lovers

If you love browsing through Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace, we've got another website to add to your list.

Described as an "online marketplace committed to great design, exceptional customer care, and a more sustainable planet," Kaiyo is all about helping people find their next great secondhand home item. And it uses a process that takes a lot of the annoying parts out of buying and re-selling used pieces.

If the site accepts your item — after you create an account and fill out some required info — Kaiyo actually picks up the item from you. It also offers white glove delivery to shoppers. Currently, Kaiyo is servicing NYC, metropolitan Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and a few counties within Maryland and Virginia, according to its website. Shoppers can choose the brand's "network of trusted third-party carriers" that delivers to all other parts of the continental U.S. if they spend $350 or more. Items are also available for free pick-up from a warehouse in New Jersey.

When it comes to the sustainable side of the business, Kaiyo says it plants a tree for every purchase — and that, so far, the brand has helped avoid two million pounds of furniture from ending up at the landfill.

You can shop a few major categories: sofas, storage, beds, tables, chairs, and decor. You can also sort through various filters, but we especially appreciate the "condition" one, which makes it easier to know how much (if any) work you'll need to put into your secondhand pick.

We browsed through and gathered some of our faves, below.

