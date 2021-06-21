Bed Bath & Beyond Is Getting in On the Prime Day Fun, Too

By Katie Maguire June 21, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Amazon isn't the only major retailer having fun this Prime Day — in fact, there are a whole bunch having Prime Day sales, too. Bed Bath & Beyond is pulling out all of the stops and offering huge savings on everything from vacuums and patio furniture to smart home gadgets and cookware.

Advertisement

The Prime Day Flash Sale is only running through the end of the day tomorrow, June 22, so don't delay — score up to $150 off some of your favorite home brands for a limited time. Scroll down to see a few of our favorite deals and check out BBB for even more.

Shark AI Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum and Mop, $479.99 $349.99

Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell, $229 $149.99

Bee & Willow Home Cotton Knit Full/Queen Blanket, $40.49 $27.99

Brookstone Zoey Leaf 63-Inch Rod Pocket 100% Blackout Window Curtain Panel, $34.99 $31.49

Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Ultra Carpet Cleaner, $299.99 $269.99

Calphalon Premier Space-Saving Hard-Anodized Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set, $469.99 $375.99

Advertisement

Katie Maguire

Katie Maguire

Katie is a Los Angeles-based writer who covers shopping trends, deals, and product reviews for Hunker. She's written for PureWow, Food Network, and Well+Good. When not online shopping, you can find her collecting vintage glassware or rewatching Nancy Meyers' movies for design inspo.

View Work
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy