4 Juneteenth Sales to Shop on Miiriya, an App for Black-Owned Businesses

As a consumer, one of the easiest ways to show up for the Black community is to buy from Black-owned businesses. Start by shopping on Miiriya, an app that's like Etsy for Black-owned businesses. From all-natural bath and body products to satin home accessories, Miiriya is your one-stop shop for discovering Black-owned brands and spending with intention.

Advertisement

In honor of Juneteenth, several shops on Miiriya are offering sales. Ahead, discover Black-owned businesses to support — this weekend and beyond.

Through June 20, get 30% off on crystals, candle holders, and other metaphysical goods at The Midnight Vibe Co.'s Juneteenth sale.

Use the coupon code "June19th" to get 20% off Nani Ka La bath and body products.

Shop Leila Rose Designs's Juneteenth sale and treat yourself to luxurious satin accessories, stylish earrings, or all of the above.

From brow serum to body scrub, TJS Cosmetics has it all. Get 19% off with code JUNETEENTH21 until June 23.