Women-Owned Olive Oil Brands Unite for Your Go-To Summer Cooking Staple

By Pauline Lacsamana June 16, 2021
It's not every day you see competitors join forces but the Pineapple Collaborative x EXAU olive oil collab is one you don't want to miss. Ariel Pasternak and Atara Bernstein of Pineapple Collaborative and Skyler Mapes of EXAU — one of the first Black and women-owned Italian olive oil businesses — created a limited-edition blend that will be your go-to cooking essential of the summer.

Pineapple Collaborative's The EXAU Olive Oil features a mix of Carolea, Coratina, and Leccino varietals and has notes of almond, apple, and chicory. Made with olives harvested in October 2020, the blend is best used for braising, roasting, and grilling fish, meats, and veggies — perfect for summer cooking and entertaining. You can buy the limited-edition olive oil for $34 at pineapplecollaborative.com.

We don't know about you, but we're adding this to our shopping lists ASAP.

Pineapple Collaborative's The EXAU Olive Oil, $34

