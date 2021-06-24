The First Gap Home Collection Has Debuted at Walmart

By Stefanie Waldek June 24, 2021
Gone are the days when you'd go to the Gap solely for your all-American clothing needs. The fashion brand is entering the world of home goods through a partnership with Walmart.

Gap Home's first collection has launched with more than 400 items from bedding to decor to dinnerware, all featuring the brand's timeless style — and affordable pricing.

"Over the past few years, we've focused on expanding our home assortment to bring high-quality, stylish home goods and decor to our customers at an unbelievable value. Gap Home is the latest example of how we'll deliver on that mission," Anthony Soohoo, Walmart's executive vice president of home, said in a statement.

Check out some of our favorite Gap Home products below, and shop the full line exclusively at Walmart.

1. 16 Piece Solid Color Stoneware Dinnerware Set, $42.97

2. Sculpted Organic Cotton 6 Pack Towel Set, $39.98

3. 16 Piece New Bone Dinnerware Set, $48.97

4. Denim Reversible Comforter Set, from $44.98

5. Solid Color 4-Pack Mug Set, $16.88

6. Semi-Sheer Stripe Organic Cotton Window Curtain Pair, Blue 63, from $19.98

7. Washed Frayed Edge Quilt, from $54.98

Stefanie Waldek

Stefanie is a New York–based writer and editor. She has served on the editorial staffs of Architectural Digest, ARTnews, and Oyster.com, a TripAdvisor company, before setting out on her own as a freelancer. Her beats include architecture, design, art, travel, science, and history, and her words have appeared in Architectural Digest, Condé Nast Traveler, Popular Science, Mental Floss, Galerie, Jetsetter, and History.com, among others. In another life, she'd be a real estate broker since she loves searching for apartments and homes.

View Work
