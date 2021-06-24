The First Gap Home Collection Has Debuted at Walmart

Gone are the days when you'd go to the Gap solely for your all-American clothing needs. The fashion brand is entering the world of home goods through a partnership with Walmart.
Gap Home's first collection has launched with more than 400 items from bedding to decor to dinnerware, all featuring the brand's timeless style — and affordable pricing.
"Over the past few years, we've focused on expanding our home assortment to bring high-quality, stylish home goods and decor to our customers at an unbelievable value. Gap Home is the latest example of how we'll deliver on that mission," Anthony Soohoo, Walmart's executive vice president of home, said in a statement.
Check out some of our favorite Gap Home products below, and shop the full line exclusively at Walmart.
Solid Color 4-Pack Mug Set, $16.88
