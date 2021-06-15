Floyd's First Rug Is Designed for High-Traffic Areas

If you're looking to switch up the vibe of your space, adding (or changing) a rug can make a big difference. And Detroit-based brand Floyd wants to make that process easier.

Known for its direct-to-consumer furniture, Floyd has released its first rug design. According to the brand, it's not just about a great aesthetic, but also ethical production.

"Our rug makers have partnered with the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) to support farmers who produce BCI-certified cotton woven into the Floyd Rug," the brand's site explains. "You get a higher quality fiber while promoting crop protection, biodiversity, and farmers' livelihoods."

The rugs also meet the GoodWeave Standard, "an assurance on behalf of importers and manufacturers that goods they make and sell are produced without child, forced or bonded labor," as detailed on the GoodWeave website.

You can choose from a few different colors: natural heather, anthracite, green blend, tangelo, and deep blue. The rug is made of 60% New Zealand wool and 40% Indian cotton. Floyd says that it's designed for high traffic areas, no matter where you might place it.

The new rug starts at $195 for a 2x8 size; a separate rug pad starts at $55.