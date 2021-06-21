From Air Fryers to Toasters, Here Are the Best Prime Day Kitchen Gadget Deals

There's just something so fun about a new kitchen gadget. And guess what? Kitchenware has some of the best deals on Prime Day. The top of the top brands have dropped their prices, and we'll let you in on a little secret — other sites have slashed their prices too in hopes of competing with Amazon's deals. Keep scrolling to discover the best kitchen sales across the web, plus the standouts from the true star of Prime Day — Amazon.
Competing Prime Day Kitchenware Deals:
Food52: Take 15% off essentials including: Airtight Silicone Lids, Stackable Glassware, Silicone Reusable Straws, and knives on June 21.
JCPenney: Score an extra 35% off kitchenware with code BIGGEST1 June 21 and 22, plus 20% off with code COOLSHOP June 21 through June 27.
Kohl's: Enjoy discounts on kitchen gear during their Wow Deals event on June 21 and 22, including over 40% off the PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro.
Macy's: Take advantage of tons of two-day only specials on kitchenware, plus an additional 25% off with code DAD through June 22.
Misen: Get 20% off the Carbon Steel Pan plus a complimentary seasoning wax with code SZNURMZN from June 22 until June 25.
Overstock: Enjoy an extra 20% off kitchen and dining.
Proclamation Goods: Take $50 off the Stainless Steel Proclamation Duo plus score a free Proclamation Triangle Dinner Bell as a gift with purchase ($25 value) June 21 through July 4.
Target: Save up to 35% off kitchen items during Target Deal Days from June 20 to 22.
Walmart: Score Chefman appliances on major sale. The Toast-Air Touch dropped from $179.99 to $129.99, the Conveyor Toaster Oven dropped from $279.32 to $229.99, and the Anti-Overflow Waffle Maker & Toaster dropped from $34.99 to $24.99.
Amazon's Best Sales on Kitchen Gadgets and Appliances:
