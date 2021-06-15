H&M Home Is Launching a New Handmade Collection That's Rustic-Chic

If you didn't already know, H&M Home often carries chic items that add a little something to your space. The retailer is especially great for rustic, neutral pieces that fall into the earthy luxury look.

Now, the brand is adding to its selection with a collection focusing on the beauty of the handmade object. On June 17, it will launch a limited-edition series "of handmade details for your home," according to an Instagram post. The items are also made with natural materials like "plant-dyed linen, coconut buttons, banana-fiber yarn, and mouth-blown glass," according to the retailer's website.

The collection definitely has some tabletop and picnic options, perfect for al fresco meals. Check out some of the items below and see the full selection here.

