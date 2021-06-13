This One Costco Food Product Comes With Free Refills for 5 Years

The more we learn about Costco perks and hacks, the more we absolutely love the retailer. For instance, today we discovered that Costco is selling a certain food product that comes with a whopping five years of free refills.
According to Eat This, Not That!, you can get five years of free refills when you buy the Orii 20-Jar Spice Rack for $29.99. You'll only have to pay for shipping and handling. This is a dream for anyone who uses spices in the kitchen (aka everyone) — especially considering how expensive and wasteful it can be when you have to buy new spices on a regular basis.
"I got it three years ago and WORTH it. [P]ay about $6-10 shipping and that's about a refill on 5 spices," writes Instagram user @nicole_alexandria on a @costcodeals post about this amazing offer.
This Orii item features a bamboo base with an electroplated steel wire rack and glass jars. Fortunately, if you're not a Costco member, you can also purchase the product with free refills at other retailers. On the Orii website, it is being sold for $54.99.
We know what our next Costco buy will be!
Anna is a Los Angeles-based writer and editor who covers lifestyle and design content for Hunker. She's written for Apartment Therapy, the L.A. Times, Forge, and more. She previously worked as the lifestyle editor at HelloGiggles and deputy editor at So Yummy. Her email: anna.gragert@hunker.com