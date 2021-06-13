This One Costco Food Product Comes With Free Refills for 5 Years

The more we learn about Costco perks and hacks, the more we absolutely love the retailer. For instance, today we discovered that Costco is selling a certain food product that comes with a whopping five years of free refills.

Advertisement

According to Eat This, Not That!, you can get five years of free refills when you buy the Orii 20-Jar Spice Rack for $29.99. You'll only have to pay for shipping and handling. This is a dream for anyone who uses spices in the kitchen (aka everyone) — especially considering how expensive and wasteful it can be when you have to buy new spices on a regular basis.

"I got it three years ago and WORTH it. [P]ay about $6-10 shipping and that's about a refill on 5 spices," writes Instagram user @nicole_alexandria on a @costcodeals post about this amazing offer.

This Orii item features a bamboo base with an electroplated steel wire rack and glass jars. Fortunately, if you're not a Costco member, you can also purchase the product with free refills at other retailers. On the Orii website, it is being sold for $54.99.

We know what our next Costco buy will be!