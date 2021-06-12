Where to Buy the Mushroom Storage Boxes in Hilary Duff's Nursery

Hilary Duff recently shared a photo of newborn daughter Mae's nursery and one specific item made us do a double take. We're referring to the adorable-yet-chic ceramic mushrooms Duff has displayed on her daughter's built-in arched shelving.

We initially thought that the mushrooms were simply decor pieces, but during a nursery tour for PeopleTV, Duff revealed that they are actually storage boxes. "These mushrooms open up and soothers go in here — clean soothers and dirty soothers," Duff says, referring to what are also known as pacifiers.

We love these mushroom storage boxes so much that we tracked them down. They were created by Portuguese ceramic brand Bordallo Pinheiro, which finds a lot of inspiration in nature. Multiple sizes can be bought at Perigold for $94+ (though they are selling out quickly). The large version can also be purchased at Gracious Style for $120 and the small version can be bought at MatchesFashion for $83.

Since we're loving the fruit and veggie decor trend that's taking over right now, these functional fungi boxes are now on our wishlist.