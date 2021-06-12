Costco Is Going to Start Selling This Cult-Favorite Snack

All Costco locations are going to start selling a product that people already love? We are all ears! According to Eat This, Not That!, on June 18, all Costco warehouses are going to begin stocking a 12-ounce bag of HighKey Mini Cookies for only $12.99.

On Amazon — where a three-pack of 2.25-ounce bags are sold for $9.50 — these chocolate chip cookies have over 40,000 reviews and almost five stars. They are keto friendly, grain free, low carb, gluten free, high protein, diabetic friendly, and apparently, they also taste amazing. Is this a dream?

Another perk of this product addition is the price. As you can see above, compared to the cost on Amazon, Costco's price is a steal. Even on the HighKey website, the cookies are more expensive. There, the brand sells a 10-ounce bag for $19.99.

Now for the bad news. Eat This, Not That! reports that the cookies will only be available at all Costco stores until June 27. So if you want to get this sweet deal (literally), you should mark your calendar or set a reminder.