These Amazon Prime Day Smart Home Deals Will Make Your Life So Much Easier

By Pauline Lacsamana Updated  June 21, 2021
You don't need to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to get major discounts on your next smart home buy. Amazon Prime Day is one of the best sale events of the year to shop for electronics, whether it's a new security camera or a smart device like an Echo or Facebook Portal. According to global e-commerce company Pattern, the demand for electronics during Prime Day was up 99% compared to the rest of the year. And with deals this good, we can see why.

Check out the best Amazon Prime Day smart home deals, below.

1. Ring Spotlight Cam Mount, $249.99 $199.99

2. Airthings 4200 House Kit, $299.99 $239.99

3. Facebook Portal Plus, $279 $179

4. YoLink Smart Home Water Sensor Starter Kit, $69.99 $55.99

5. Echo (4th Gen), $99.99 $59.99

6. Gosund Smart Plug, $39.99 $32.12

7. Echo Show 5, $79.99 $44.99

8. Narpult Fingerprint Smart Lock, $189.99 $111.19

9. Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera, $249.99 $179

10. myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener, $29.98 $16.98

11. GE Lighting LED+ Color Changing Light Bulb with Remote Control, $25.99 $18.19

12. Nixplay 10.1-inch Smart Digital Picture Frame, $179.99 $125.99

