These Amazon Prime Day Smart Home Deals Will Make Your Life So Much Easier

You don't need to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to get major discounts on your next smart home buy. Amazon Prime Day is one of the best sale events of the year to shop for electronics, whether it's a new security camera or a smart device like an Echo or Facebook Portal. According to global e-commerce company Pattern, the demand for electronics during Prime Day was up 99% compared to the rest of the year. And with deals this good, we can see why.