Amazon's Early Access Prime Day Furniture Deals Are Pretty Unbelievable

By Erin Lassner June 14, 2021
We can confidently say that this year's early access Prime Day deals are next level. While Amazon is always a go-to destination for affordable furniture, we've never seen anything quite like this before. From larger pieces like beds and couches, to smaller accessories like desk chairs and shelves, prepare to be shocked by these top 10 Amazon Home sales that just went live.

1. Signature Design by Ashley Dorrinson Cocktail Table, $419 $199.99

2. HONBAY L-Shaped Couch, $419.99 $329.98

3. Novogratz Marion Canopy Bed Frame, $279.99 $177.99

4. Ameriwood Home Parsons Coffee Table, $69.99 $40

5. Novogratz Brittany Sofa Futon, $428.99 $295.21

6. Zinus Jen 47-Inch Wood Dining Table $172.10 $128

7. Coleshome 39" Computer Desk $69.99 $49.99

8. Zinus Adrian Rustic Platform Bed with Headboard, $289.62 $220.23

9. Love-KANKEI Floating Shelves (set of 3), $23.99 $13.99

10. Techni Mobili Modern Height Adjustable Office Task Chair, $119.99 $82.99

