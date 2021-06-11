The Color Swatch That Matches Your Zodiac Sign, According to Adobe

Sometimes there are just too many colors to choose from — whether you want to make over a room, or even just change your phone background.

Advertisement

But maybe your zodiac can help. Adobe recently shared a chart of zodiac signs as color swatches, created by Berlin Michelle. Each one is matched to a creative swatch — but these aren't your basic colors. Leo, for example, is royal fuschia; the swatch features a large, flashy ring drawn in the hue.

Here's the breakdown of each color pairing.

Virgo: Green Goddess

Taurus: Forest Fern

Cancer: Seagreen Scarab

Libra: Blue Morpho

Aquarius: Moon Indigo

Pisces: Vivid Amethyst

Leo: Royal Fuschia

Aries: Hot Pink

Capricorn: Golden Key

Gemini: Mustard Momento

Sagittarius: Amber Artifact

Scorpio: Scarlet Seal

The whimsical chart is perfect for grabbing some inspiration if you're feeling stuck. Here's to a bold dose of color!