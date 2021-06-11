The Color Swatch That Matches Your Zodiac Sign, According to Adobe

Sometimes there are just too many colors to choose from — whether you want to make over a room, or even just change your phone background.
But maybe your zodiac can help. Adobe recently shared a chart of zodiac signs as color swatches, created by Berlin Michelle. Each one is matched to a creative swatch — but these aren't your basic colors. Leo, for example, is royal fuschia; the swatch features a large, flashy ring drawn in the hue.
Here's the breakdown of each color pairing.
- Virgo: Green Goddess
- Taurus: Forest Fern
- Cancer: Seagreen Scarab
- Libra: Blue Morpho
- Aquarius: Moon Indigo
- Pisces: Vivid Amethyst
- Leo: Royal Fuschia
- Aries: Hot Pink
- Capricorn: Golden Key
- Gemini: Mustard Momento
- Sagittarius: Amber Artifact
- Scorpio: Scarlet Seal
The whimsical chart is perfect for grabbing some inspiration if you're feeling stuck. Here's to a bold dose of color!
Eva Recinos is an associate editor at Hunker. You can reach her at eva@hunker.com
