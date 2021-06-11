The Color Swatch That Matches Your Zodiac Sign, According to Adobe

By Eva Recinos June 11, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Sometimes there are just too many colors to choose from — whether you want to make over a room, or even just change your phone background.

Advertisement

But maybe your zodiac can help. Adobe recently shared a chart of zodiac signs as color swatches, created by Berlin Michelle. Each one is matched to a creative swatch — but these aren't your basic colors. Leo, for example, is royal fuschia; the swatch features a large, flashy ring drawn in the hue.

Here's the breakdown of each color pairing.

  • Virgo: Green Goddess
  • Taurus: Forest Fern
  • Cancer: Seagreen Scarab
  • Libra: Blue Morpho
  • Aquarius: Moon Indigo
  • Pisces: Vivid Amethyst
  • Leo: Royal Fuschia
  • Aries: Hot Pink
  • Capricorn: Golden Key
  • Gemini: Mustard Momento
  • Sagittarius: Amber Artifact
  • Scorpio: Scarlet Seal

The whimsical chart is perfect for grabbing some inspiration if you're feeling stuck. Here's to a bold dose of color!

Advertisement

Eva Recinos

Eva Recinos

Eva Recinos is an associate editor at Hunker. You can reach her at eva@hunker.com

View Work
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy