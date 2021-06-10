This Floral Competition Is Back for a Second Season

Need another competition show to fill your time? How about one featuring beautiful blooms and seasoned floral artists?

Look no further, because the second season of ​Full Bloom​ has officially landed. The hosts and judges of the show — celebrity florist Simon Lycett, Asrai Garden founder and creative director Elizabeth Cronin, and floral artist/Bloom & Plume Coffee owner Maurice Harris — want to see the best of the bunch.

10 flower pros are vying for a $100,000 grand prize — and they're going to have to work for it.

Judging by the trailer, the challenges will include everything from larger-than-life installations to giant chess boards to ... ​equestrian obstacles​.

We're ready to get some serious botanical inspiration.