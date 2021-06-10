This Floral Competition Is Back for a Second Season

Need another competition show to fill your time? How about one featuring beautiful blooms and seasoned floral artists?
Look no further, because the second season of Full Bloom has officially landed. The hosts and judges of the show — celebrity florist Simon Lycett, Asrai Garden founder and creative director Elizabeth Cronin, and floral artist/Bloom & Plume Coffee owner Maurice Harris — want to see the best of the bunch.
10 flower pros are vying for a $100,000 grand prize — and they're going to have to work for it.
Judging by the trailer, the challenges will include everything from larger-than-life installations to giant chess boards to ... equestrian obstacles.
We're ready to get some serious botanical inspiration.
Eva Recinos is an associate editor at Hunker. You can reach her at eva@hunker.com