This New IKEA Microwave Is a Great Dorm Find

We never thought we'd consider a microwave cute, but this new model by IKEA has us reconsidering.

The Tillreda microwave is a teensy standalone appliance with a white body and a black glass window. It's just 17 1/4 inches wide, 10 1/8 inches tall, and 13 3/8 inches deep, making it absolutely perfect for small spaces, whether that be a college dorm or a camper van. Plus, since it's retailing for $49.99, it's easy on the wallet, too.

One other detail we really love is that the controls are incredibly straightforward — there's a knob for power (115 W to 700 W), a knob for time (up to 30 minutes), and a door-open button. That's it!

If you're looking to complete your makeshift kitchen, the Tillreda line also includes a mini-fridge (and we mean ​really​ mini at just two cubic feet of interior space), as well as a portable induction cooktop (definitely not for dorm rooms, but great for other small spaces).

So whether you're already prepping to go back to school in the fall, or you're taking off on a #VanLife summer road trip, these products are one way to meet all your cooking needs!