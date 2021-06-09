The Most Popular Snacks People Are Having Delivered in 2021

DoorDash just released its mid-year trend report called the DoorDash Deep Dish and when it comes to how people are snacking in 2021, we're fascinated. The company's report is based on data from January 1 to June 1, along with a nationwide customer survey featuring 2,000 people.

According to DoorDash, this year, snacking orders became much more popular. Glazed donuts experienced a 510% increase, sweet tea increased by 284%, and, somewhat surprisingly, sour cream and cheddar potato chips went up 112%.

Once vaccines became more widely available in March, DoorDash saw electrolyte drinks go up 112% and aspirin orders increase by 49%. 2021 is clearly a whole new ball game when it comes to our snack delivery needs.

As for specific foods that are on the rise, we have chocolate shakes (440%), spicy chicken sandwiches (286%), beef burritos (248%), blueberry muffins (161%), and sausage and egg sandwiches (107%). The top ten comfort foods from the past six months include:

French Fries Quesadillas Iced Coffee Boneless Wings Chocolate Chip Cookies Pad Thai California Roll Caesar Salad Chicken Tikka Masala Chili

In addition to making us hungry right now, this data will also be inspiring our future takeout orders. A chocolate shake after a rough day? Yes, please!