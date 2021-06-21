Get Your Cleanest Floors Yet With These Vacuum and Floor Care Amazon Prime Day Deals

If you've been searching for a new vacuum, the wait is over. Amazon Prime Day is finally here, with major discounts on floor care from robot vacuums to steam mops for all kinds of flooring. From June 21 to 22, you'll be able to get some of the top vacuum brands — including Dyson, Bissell, Tineco, and more — on sale during the epic savings event.
Competing Prime Day vacuum and floor care deals:
Luckily for shoppers, other retailers are stepping up with their own competing Prime Day sales so you can save just as much (or maybe even more) on the vacuum you've been eyeing.
Bed Bath & Beyond: Save up to $230 on select vacuums including models from Neato, Shark, and more.
Best Buy: From now through June 22 during Best Buy's The Bigger Deal savings event, you can get huge discounts on vacuums and floor care, including the iRobot Roomba i7+, Samsung Jet 70 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum, Shark Vertex Corded Stick Vacuum, and more.
Dyson: Get $100 off the V8 Absolute from June 20 to July 3 and $100 off the Ball Animal 2 Total Clean from June 20 to 26.
Walmart: During Deals for Days from June 20 to 23, save up to 25% on select vacuums including the Tineco PWRHero 11 and PURE ONE S11 Spartan and up to 20% on floor washers like the Tineco iFloor.
The best Amazon Prime Day vacuum and floor care deals:
Pauline is Hunker’s Associate Commerce Editor. She covers all things home and shopping, whether it's the next must-have product launch or a roundup of the best home and decor sales. You can reach out to her at pauline.lacsamana@hunker.com.