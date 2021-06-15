Caraway's New Collection Is for Pastel Lovers

Gone are the days of boring stainless steel or black Teflon cookware. The color revolution is in full swing!

Advertisement

Beloved home goods brand Caraway has just launched three limited edition colors for its popular line of cookware. The collection, aptly named Full Bloom, has three pastel hues accented with gold hardware; there's a calming blue, a lovely lavender, and a punchy peach.

Caraway's cookware includes a frying pan, a sauté pan, a saucepan, and a Dutch oven, each of which is coated in non-stick ceramic — say goodbye to synthetic PTFEs — and is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

While you can buy each one separately, the Full Bloom colors are only available if you purchase the full set in a $495 bundle that also includes the brand's storage solutions (a magnetic pan rack and canvas lid holder). The good news — the set is $100 cheaper than if you were to buy the pieces separately.

Give your kitchen the product makeover it needs and shop the pretty pastel cookware here.