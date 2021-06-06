What Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Want as Gifts for Their Newborn Baby Girl

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just announced that their second child and first daughter was born on June 4 in Santa Barbara, CA. According to Archewell — their organization for driving cultural change — the couple decided to name their daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, after her great-grandmother, the queen. Her middle name, Diana, is a tribute to Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.
At the bottom of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's announcement, they mention what they would like in terms of gifts for their newborn daughter. "For those inquiring on sending gifts, we would ask that you support or learn more about these organizations working for women and girls: Girls Inc., Harvest Home, CAMFED or Myna Mahila Foundation," they write. We love this idea, and here's more information about each group:
- Through programming and advocacy work, Girls Inc. is an organization that works with schools and Girls Inc. centers to inspire young girls to be strong, smart, and bold. For information on how you can donate and support this work, click here.
- Harvest Home is a residential program that aims to transform the lives of homeless pregnant women and their children. They do so by offering these women programs and housing that allow them to flourish and find stability. To donate to this cause, click here.
- According to the CAMFED website, the organization is "a pan-African movement, revolutionizing how girls' education is delivered." Through their Campaign for Female Education, CAMFED aims to help marginalized girls become independent, powerful women. You can get involved here.
- The Myna Mahila Foundation has three pillars: to employ women, improve menstrual hygiene, and to build women's networks. In empowering women to talk about women's issues that might be seen as taboo, the Myna Mahila Foundation aims to remove obstacles that prevent women from becoming the best they can be. For more information about donating, click here. To sponsor a girl, click here.
When it comes to figuring out baby registries or gifts for newborns, we are definitely inspired by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's idea. What a lovely way to honor Lilibet.
When Anna Gragert isn’t trying to create a groundbreaking third-person bio for herself, she's working as the senior lifestyle editor at Hunker. Her email: anna.gragert@hunker.com