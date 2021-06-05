IKEA Accidentally Revealed That It Will Be Releasing a High-Tech Picture Frame

IKEA has hinted at a wall art collaboration with speaker company Sonos, but it would appear that the retailer accidentally revealed exactly what that product will be.

Advertisement

According to The Verge, on June 1, IKEA accidentally listed and then later archived the "Symfonisk Picture Frame With Wi-Fi Speaker" on its site. The item has not yet been formally announced by the company, so this is definitely an inside scoop.

The archived Symfonisk page reports that for $199, the picture frame speaker can be purchased in white or black. "WiFi speaker and a picture frame in one makes the sound blend into the home," reads the item's description. "Choose from various interchangeable fronts, hang Symfonisk on the wall or put it on the floor. Then enjoy fantastic sound — a collaboration between IKEA and Sonos!"

You'll also be able to connect the new Symfonisk picture frame to your other Symfonisk speakers, so they can play the same content in sync. This can include music, the radio, or podcasts that you have on your streaming and network platforms, thanks to the frame's WiFi capabilities.

In addition to this high-tech picture frame, The Verge reports that IKEA and Sonos will be launching a revamped table lamp speaker. You can find the current version here for $189.

We can't wait to see what else IKEA and Sonos have in store for us — especially now that we've seen the genius picture frame speaker.