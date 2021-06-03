People on TikTok Love This Food Separating Tool

Today, in things we never expected to discover on TikTok: the perfect device for picky eaters. Specifically, people who don't like their food touching on the plate!

TikTok user Jared Andersen (@stuffyouactuallyneed) shared this video of a simple device called the Food Cubby, a silicone semi-circle that suctions onto plates and creates a barrier between different types of food. Whether you have a case of brumotactillophobia — that's the actual name of the fear of food touching on your plate — or you have a fussy toddler on your hands, as Andersen does, the Food Cubby is a game-changer.

It's helpful for another reason, too: You can use it to measure out servings on your plate! The standard size is designed to hold half a cup of food.

The Food Cubby comes in orange, green, and clear models, which are sold in sets of two for just $14.99. Best of all, they're dishwasher safe, so clean-up is easy as can be.

We have to hand it to TikTok — this is a cool find.