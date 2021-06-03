People on TikTok Love This Food Separating Tool

Today, in things we never expected to discover on TikTok: the perfect device for picky eaters. Specifically, people who don't like their food touching on the plate!
TikTok user Jared Andersen (@stuffyouactuallyneed) shared this video of a simple device called the Food Cubby, a silicone semi-circle that suctions onto plates and creates a barrier between different types of food. Whether you have a case of brumotactillophobia — that's the actual name of the fear of food touching on your plate — or you have a fussy toddler on your hands, as Andersen does, the Food Cubby is a game-changer.
It's helpful for another reason, too: You can use it to measure out servings on your plate! The standard size is designed to hold half a cup of food.
The Food Cubby comes in orange, green, and clear models, which are sold in sets of two for just $14.99. Best of all, they're dishwasher safe, so clean-up is easy as can be.
We have to hand it to TikTok — this is a cool find.
Stefanie is a New York–based writer and editor. She has served on the editorial staffs of Architectural Digest, ARTnews, and Oyster.com, a TripAdvisor company, before setting out on her own as a freelancer. Her beats include architecture, design, art, travel, science, and history, and her words have appeared in Architectural Digest, Condé Nast Traveler, Popular Science, Mental Floss, Galerie, Jetsetter, and History.com, among others. In another life, she'd be a real estate broker since she loves searching for apartments and homes.