This IKEA Chopping Board Is Actually a Space-Saving Hack

IKEA carries plenty of budget-friendly gems, and once in a while the retailer releases add-ons that make these affordable finds even cooler.

Take, for instance, the Hôgsma chopping board. It looks like your average board but it's a space-saving dream. It actually fits onto the top of IKEA's Råskog utility cart, which is a fan favorite. That means you can easily get more counter space to chop all those ingredients for your next meal.

You can easily remove it from the top of the cart when you want to work on another surface. Or, you can just use the chopping board on its own. At less than $10, it's definitely a steal.

What will IKEA come up with next? We'll take all the small-space hacks, please.