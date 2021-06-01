IKEA's Very First Air Quality Sensor Is Less Than $15

Have you ever wondered about the quality of your home's air? Well, thanks to IKEA's new air quality sensor, that question will be a thing of the past.

The Vindriktning Air Quality Sensor checks air quality by detecting PM2.5 particles (aka fine inhalable particles) in your home. After connecting the device to a USB-C cable and power adapter (both of which are not included), Vindriktning will flash for a few seconds before consistently displaying a color that symbolizes the quality of your air. Green is good, yellow is okay, and red means not okay.

If your air quality sensor is red/not okay, IKEA recommends that you use the Förnuftig Air Purifier ($59.99) to cleanse the air. However, any air purifier will help the cause.

The best part about Vindriktning is that it's only $11.99. So if you're looking for an affordable, easy way to track the air quality in your home, look no further.