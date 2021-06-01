This IKEA Accessory Is Connected to a Good Cause for Pride

By Eva Recinos June 1, 2021
For Pride Month, we’re highlighting some of the people and brands you should know about all year long.

Ever wanted your Bluetooth speaker to look a little more colorful? IKEA has your back. The Swedish retailer unveiled a special rainbow speaker front to celebrate Pride month. It costs less than $8 and also supports a good cause.

30% of sale proceeds from the item during the month of June will go to GLSEN, a New York-based organization founded by teachers. The group does a variety of work for LGBTQ+ rights in K-12 schools, including researching and advocating for "comprehensive policies designed to protect LGBTQ students as well as students of marginalized identities."

IKEA will donate up to $50,000 from sales — and if you don't have a speaker, there are other ways to support. You can also grab a Storstomma bag in a small or large size. The retailer says that "since 2019, the Storstomma bag has been sold in more than 26 countries, with a portion of proceeds going directly to local LGBTQ+ organizations fighting for equality."

Cheers to making your IKEA gear a little more proud.

