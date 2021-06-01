This IKEA Accessory Is Connected to a Good Cause for Pride

Image Credit: IKEA For Pride Month, we’re highlighting some of the people and brands you should know about all year long.

Ever wanted your Bluetooth speaker to look a little more colorful? IKEA has your back. The Swedish retailer unveiled a special rainbow speaker front to celebrate Pride month. It costs less than $8 and also supports a good cause.

Advertisement

30% of sale proceeds from the item during the month of June will go to GLSEN, a New York-based organization founded by teachers. The group does a variety of work for LGBTQ+ rights in K-12 schools, including researching and advocating for "comprehensive policies designed to protect LGBTQ students as well as students of marginalized identities."

IKEA will donate up to $50,000 from sales — and if you don't have a speaker, there are other ways to support. You can also grab a Storstomma bag in a small or large size. The retailer says that "since 2019, the Storstomma bag has been sold in more than 26 countries, with a portion of proceeds going directly to local LGBTQ+ organizations fighting for equality."

Cheers to making your IKEA gear a little more proud.