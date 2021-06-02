EQ3 and Queer Design Club Released a Chic Tote Bag

For Pride Month, we’re highlighting some of the people and brands you should know about all year long.
Shoppers perusing EQ3's offerings this month have a new item that's a must-add-to-cart. The Canadian home decor brand has partnered with Queer Design Club, a community and resource for queer visual creators, on a limited-edition tote bag celebrating Pride Month.
The black tote features the word "proud" written in "bold typography" that "disregards the usual rules of clean lines and achieves a fluid and playful sensibility," according to a press release.
The visual concept was a collaboration between New York–based digital designer Isabel Castillo Guijarro and EQ3's graphic designer Elis Wautier, who sought to create something "non-passive, straightforward, and unapologetic," but also "sophisticated and wearable."
We certainly think they achieved that goal with this fun print! The tote bag retails for $12 in stores, and all proceeds will be donated to local LGBTQ+ organizations.
