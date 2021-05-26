We're Checking All Our Airbnbs for This Hidden Phone Charger Camera

It's easy to get lost down a TikTok rabbit hole, but sometimes we learn interesting tidbits. Like, say, the fact that there's a type of phone charger out there that also has a hidden camera.
User @mik.zenon shares Amazon products you might, or might not, need and one of them is making us do a double take. The black phone charger looks like your average device but then @mik.zenon shows us how it actually houses a little hidden camera. You can get a feed straight to your phone; it even uses night vision for darker times of the day. And there's a motion sensor notification to let you know when something nearby moves (like your pooch).
Turns out you can find quite a few of these online, like this one that retails for $28.99. You can even insert an SD card to record the feed. And, yes, it does actually charge your phone at the same time.
This is all pretty cool, we guess, except now we're more likely to check our next Airbnb for any hidden cams. The more you know?
h/t PopSugar
Eva Recinos is an associate editor at Hunker. You can reach her at eva@hunker.com