Joan Rivers' Palatial Penthouse Could Be Yours for $38M

By Eva Recinos May 25, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Celebs' homes rarely disappoint when it comes to lavish, over-the-top decor — and Joan Rivers' former penthouse certainly doesn't skimp on luxurious details.

Advertisement

The New York penthouse — which she once described as "What Marie Antoinette would have done, if she had money," according to TopTenRealRealEstateDeals.com — is currently for sale for $38 million. It's got more gold trim than we've ever seen in one space (and chandeliers to match). The "formal rooms" boast 23-foot ceilings, which feels nothing short of palatial. There's a clear nod to Versailles and plenty of luxe decor touches here and there.

The four-bedroom penthouse includes a private elevator, ballroom, music room, and library. It also features views of Central Park. You can cozy up next to a fireplace or enjoy a meal in the formal dining room. It's a space that works well for entertaining, clearly.

The property is currently listed by Jenny Lenz of Dolly Lenz Real Estate.

Advertisement

Eva Recinos

Eva Recinos

Eva Recinos is an associate editor at Hunker. You can reach her at eva@hunker.com

View Work
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy