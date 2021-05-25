Joan Rivers' Palatial Penthouse Could Be Yours for $38M

Celebs' homes rarely disappoint when it comes to lavish, over-the-top decor — and Joan Rivers' former penthouse certainly doesn't skimp on luxurious details.
The New York penthouse — which she once described as "What Marie Antoinette would have done, if she had money," according to TopTenRealRealEstateDeals.com — is currently for sale for $38 million. It's got more gold trim than we've ever seen in one space (and chandeliers to match). The "formal rooms" boast 23-foot ceilings, which feels nothing short of palatial. There's a clear nod to Versailles and plenty of luxe decor touches here and there.
The four-bedroom penthouse includes a private elevator, ballroom, music room, and library. It also features views of Central Park. You can cozy up next to a fireplace or enjoy a meal in the formal dining room. It's a space that works well for entertaining, clearly.
The property is currently listed by Jenny Lenz of Dolly Lenz Real Estate.
