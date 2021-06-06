Brooklinen Launched Its First-Ever Floral Print and We're Obsessed

Cult-fave bedding brand Brooklinen launched its very first floral print, Wildflower , in collaboration with Urbanstems, and let's just say it's exactly what your bedroom needs this summer.

Designed by artist Emily Isabella, the limited-edition pattern is giving us major cottagecore vibes with subtle pops of color and illustrations of abstract flowers. The Wildflower print is available in both Luxe and Classic sheet sets, along with even more seasonal styles like Blue Gingham, Rainbow Gingham, Toasted Almond, and Morning Sky. But what we love even more about this collab is that you can complement your new Wildflower bedding with Urbanstems' The Wildest Dreams bouquet. Perfect for your nightstand, the bouquet is filled with calming blue and purple hues to help lull you to sleep.