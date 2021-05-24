This IKEA Ad About a Sad Robot Is Very Relatable

Leave it to IKEA to make us feel sad (then happy) about a little robot's life. IKEA UK debuted an ad that's all about one android's mission to help the planet. We follow it as it tries to clean up litter, but falls into gross water, then attempts to stop a large truck near a factory but gets splashed with mud. It then tries to suck up the oil from a natural landscape nearby but its tiny reserve can only hold so much.