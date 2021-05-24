This IKEA Ad About a Sad Robot Is Very Relatable

Leave it to IKEA to make us feel sad (then happy) about a little robot's life. IKEA UK debuted an ad that's all about one android's mission to help the planet. We follow it as it tries to clean up litter, but falls into gross water, then attempts to stop a large truck near a factory but gets splashed with mud. It then tries to suck up the oil from a natural landscape nearby but its tiny reserve can only hold so much.
Basically, the robot's adventures mirror how we can feel about eco-conscious actions sometimes. You want to solve everything at once, but that's impossible.
The solution? IKEA says it's all about small action. The robot goes home to its robot family, which is happily bringing out produce in reusable bags, using containers to store leftovers, and tending to homegrown herbs. The robot is happy again.
Watch the full ad here.
Eva Recinos is an associate editor at Hunker. You can reach her at eva@hunker.com