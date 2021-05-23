This New Indoor Planter Will Turn Any Surface Into a Magical Mini Forest

If spending a majority of our time at home this past year has taught us one thing, it's that whimsicality, enchanting objects, and happiness-inducing spaces are important. While browsing through Kickstarter, we were reminded of that very fact when we came across LeGrow, a modular indoor planter that looks like a magical forest.

Inspired by his daughter's LEGO set, Haobin Lin successfully launched the first iteration of LeGrow on Kickstarter in 2017. And in April 2021, Lin released an updated version of LeGrow — also on Kickstarter — with a $40k goal. It has since received triple that amount in funding from backers.

Once you take a look at the LeGrow, you'll see why people want the project to come to life. The product essentially looks like an enchanting mini forest complete with a bluetooth speaker, LED grow lamps, a humidifier, vertical planters, a moss planter, and a self-watering tray. It is the ultimate indoor gardening creation.

After building your very own LeGrow setup, you only have to fill the self-watering tray every seven to 15 days. That makes it easy to maintain. You can even fill the planters with herbs and veggies, making it perfect for a kitchen space.

If you back the LeGrow project now — prices range from $69 to $398 for the new system and $99 for a system upgrade — you can expect to receive your very own LeGrow in October 2021. For more information, you can visit the product's Kickstarter page here.