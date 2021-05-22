Airbnb Now Has a Section for Stays and Experiences With Accessibility Features

In honor of Global Accessibility Awareness Day (May 20), Airbnb has created a section for nature-based stays and experiences with accessibility features. This is significant when it comes to making our world more inclusive for people with disabilities.
Stays include a secluded mountain chalet in Montana, a luxury tent amidst an olive grove in Italy, and a British Columbia-based cabin with stunning water views. As for experiences, one can participate in adaptive hiking in New York, a red rock sound healing and energy lesson in Sedona, adaptive surfing in Cape Town, and more. Airbnb is also still offering inclusive online experiences.
In addition to these offerings, Airbnb is partnering with No Barriers — a non-profit that helps people of all backgrounds and abilities get out in nature — to create more accessible adventures. In Italy, the company is also working with FISH (a disability rights organization) and Diversity Lab to educate hosts on how to make their homes and experiences more accessible. Hopefully, this amazing initiative will spread to other parts of the globe.
