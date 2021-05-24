Yelp Is Making It Simpler to Find LGBTQ-Owned Businesses

Yelp is unveiling a new feature to mark Pride month and it's all about supporting businesses. The app announced that there's now "an LGBTQ-owned business attribute that will allow business owners to self identify as LGBTQ-owned," according to a blog post. Now, you can find LGBTQ-owned spots to support in your local neighborhood or during your next trip.

"In addition, restaurant, food and nightlife businesses that identify as LGBTQ-owned and Open to All will be highlighted on Yelp with rainbow-colored map pins for the entire month of June to help people find places to celebrate Pride Month," the company explained. The "Open to All" feature is connected to the non-profit coalition of the same name dedicated to fighting discrimination. You might've noticed a sticker on a shop door with the phrase, too. Yelp reported that "over 581,000 businesses have indicated that they are Open to All."

Businesses can opt to add the LGBTQ-owned attribute to their listings; Yelp has also launched an LGBTQ+ resources hub for business owners. Here's to supporting spaces for Pride month and beyond.