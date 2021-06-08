You Can Now Add This Iconic Pattern to Your Space

If you love design history, you're going to love this new collaboration. One of the world's most famous patterns — the iconic banana leaf print, Martinique — is now widely available through a limited-edition partnership between textile brand CW Stockwell and custom furniture company The Inside.
The lush pattern was developed by CW Stockwell in 1942 as a textile and wall covering, and has since been included in some pretty noteworthy spots — from the Beverly Hills Hotel to Blanche Devereaux's bedroom in The Golden Girls.
Now, you can bring the print into your own home in the form of pillows, upholstered furniture, and cabana chairs. The collection also includes four other iconic CW Stockwell patterns in a variety of colorways.
The best part: You can customize any of The Inside's pieces to use the patterns. Check out a few of our favorite combinations below, and shop more pieces here!
Stefanie is a New York–based writer and editor. She has served on the editorial staffs of Architectural Digest, ARTnews, and Oyster.com, a TripAdvisor company, before setting out on her own as a freelancer. Her beats include architecture, design, art, travel, science, and history, and her words have appeared in Architectural Digest, Condé Nast Traveler, Popular Science, Mental Floss, Galerie, Jetsetter, and History.com, among others. In another life, she'd be a real estate broker since she loves searching for apartments and homes.