Heads Up: IKEA Just Recalled These Dishes Due to a Safety Hazard

On May 19, IKEA put out a recall on HEROISK and TALRIKA bowls, plates, and mugs made from (polylactic acid or polylactide), also known as PLA.

Advertisement

"The bowls, plates, and mugs can become brittle and break, causing hot food or liquid to leak out, posing a burn hazard," the retailer explained on its site. "Only one incident, without injury, occurred in the United States."

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the retailer is "aware of 123 reports of breakage worldwide, including four reports of injuries, two of which required medical attention."

The items were available for purchase in U.S. stores and on the IKEA website from as far back as August 2019 until this month. If you own any of the dishes, the retailer says you can bring them to the store for a full refund — no receipt needed. (And word to the wise: You can always find recall info for IKEA products on this dedicated page.)

You can learn more about the recall here.