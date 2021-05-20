This IKEA Optical Illusion is Blowing Our Minds

Things feel strange now that we are getting, mostly, back to "normal." Lots of us are trying to remember how to make small talk again or how to properly check out at our favorite store.

For TikTok user Julie Dean, AKA fuledbyjules, venturing outside to a nearby IKEA store definitely required a double-take. Julie's video of a drive to the Swedish retail store in Burbank, California has gotten more than three million views at the time of writing — and for good reason. You can see Julie's point of view while stopped at a traffic light, where the area in the background looks like a startling blue expanse. You know, like the ocean.

"That is not the ocean, you guys," Julie says in the video. "That's IKEA! I'm scared!"

Something about the IKEA flags waving in the wind and the white lines on the building almost make it look even more like a body of water than a building. "It was my first time," Julie wrote in the caption, and we can totally relate. As a team that's visited this same location, we can attest that it's quite a large location. You can get lost easily! Or, you know, mistake it for the ocean.

Do you see the optical illusion, or did you recognize this as an IKEA location right away?