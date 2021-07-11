Aluminum Foil Boxes Have a Secret Feature

Image Credit: Nature, food, landscape, travel/iStock/GettyImages

We all know what it's like to tear a sheet of aluminum foil, only to have the whole roll fall out. And while it may not be the worst thing that can happen in the kitchen, it can be inconvenient AF. Now, what if there was an easy way to keep the roll in place? As it turns out, there already is — and it's literally built into the box.

In a viral TikTok video, user @caseyfisherlail explains a brilliant aluminum foil hack. In the clip, she points out small circle-shaped perforations on each side of the box. The perforations can be pushed in to create tabs, which fit into the cardboard tube that holds the foil. So, when you pull the aluminum foil, the roll stays put. ​Magic.​

It's worth noting that the video features Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil. It's unclear if every brand has this feature, but we won't be surprised if you rush to the kitchen to check your foil after watching the video. (Writer's note: We can confirm that store brand aluminum foil from Hannaford, a supermarket chain in New England and New York, totally has punchable tabs. The perforations are triangle-shaped, but serve the same purpose.)

Needless to say, you can be sure that we'll be using this hack from here on out.

What are some clever ways to use aluminum foil?

Aside from lining baking sheets and wrapping food, aluminum foil has many other uses around the home. Here are a few clever ideas to try:

Scrub pots and pans

Sharpen your scissors

Stop pie crusts from burning

Clean your grill grate

Make foil packet recipes for camping

Some uses (like scrubbing the grill with a ball of foil) are great for re-using foil before tossing it out. After all, foil can't be reused an infinite number of times, so it doesn't hurt to give it another purpose. On that note...

What are replacements for aluminum foil?

Aluminum foil may be convenient, but it's not the most eco-conscious household item. If you're looking for alternatives to minimize your dependence on aluminum foil, consider using products like:

Silicone baking mats

Beeswax, fabric, or silicone bowl covers

Reusable food storage bags

Stainless steel or glass food containers

These items can significantly curb your use of aluminum foil, as well as plastic wrap. And when you ​do​ use aluminum foil? There's no doubt the box tab hack will come in handy.