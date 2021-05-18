Why Meghan Markle Won't Be Throwing a Baby Shower for Her Daughter

Image Credit: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/GettyImages

This time around, for her second child with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't be throwing a baby shower. And according to ​Us Weekly​, there's an important reasoning behind this decision.

Based on what a source revealed to ​Us Weekly​, Markle isn't interested in hosting a shower for her daughter because of all that's going on in the world. "Meghan doesn't feel a big baby shower with gifts is appropriate right now," the source explained. "There is too much strife in the world."

Since Markle and Prince Harry focus a lot of their energy on charitable causes and humanitarian efforts, they allegedly would rather continue with this work than spend time on a baby shower. Plus, they have each other's support, along with their family and friends, which is all that truly matters.

This, of course, differs from how Markle celebrated the impending arrival of her first child, Archie. Back in 2019, she did have a baby shower for him and invited celeb friends like Amal Clooney, Serena Williams, and Gayle King, reports ​Us Weekly.​