IKEA Wants to Make You a 'Renocation' Pinterest Board

If you spend plenty of hours on Pinterest planning out your next mini room makeover, you're not alone. To make things a little easier — and up the relaxation factor in your space – IKEA has released a special quiz that's tied to the social media platform.

The Swedish retailer launched a quiz through Pinterest today that's all about imagining yourself on vacation, while bringing those vibes to your home. The IKEA Renocations (renovation + vacation) quiz then gives users a Pinterest board with product recommendations and inspo.

I took the quiz and answered that I'd love to be on the beach reading — and that I usually like getting lost in a good page-turner while relaxing in my bedroom. The quiz gave me a Pinterest board with recommendations for Symfonisk speakers — some of which can be used as small shelves or night stands for books — Trådfri colored lights, and the Förnuftig air purifier.