A Look Inside the Fairy-Tale Home Where Ariana Grande Got Married

Real estate agent: Susan Pate Image Credit: David Palermo

This past weekend, Ariana Grande married her real estate agent beau Dalton Gomez at the singer's fairy-tale home in Montecito, California. "They got married," Grande's representative told ​People.​ "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

As you can imagine, Grande's wedding venue was stunning and, thanks to architectural photographer David Palermo and real estate agent Susan Pate, we now get to take a peek inside the property.

According to Pate's website, Grande's 1.3-acre residence — which is also known as the Porter House — consists of two remodeled 1700s barns that were imported from Surrey, England. They are connected by an orangerie: a greenhouse where orange trees are grown.

In total, there are two bedrooms and two bathrooms, a kitchen with hand-painted countertop tiles, a breakfast room, a three-car garage, a gardener's room, gym, workshop, powder room, laundry room, and a full basement.

According to Observer, the historic home used to belong to Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi (who allegedly renovated the property), but Grande bought it from them for $6.75 million in 2020.

